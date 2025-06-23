News Sports Thunder beat Pacers to seize first NBA Championship since move to OKC

DPA SPORTS Published June 23,2025

The Oklahoma City Thunder (OKC) overcame the Indiana Pacers 103-91 in Game 7 on Sunday to win the franchise's first NBA Championship since relocating from Seattle in 2008.



OKC were led by league MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who scored a match-high 29 points, as well as grabbing five rebounds and dishing out 12 assists with one turnover.



After trailing by one point at the half, the Thunder turned the game around in the third quarter, outscoring the Pacers by 14 points as they turned up their defensive effort. Overall the Pacers had 21 turnovers to OKC's seven.



The Pacers tried to rally following the exit of star Tyrese Haliburton in the seventh minute of the game with a lower leg injury, but fell short.



This is the Thunder's first NBA title since the franchise moved to Oklahoma City in 2008. The franchise last won in 1979, when it was still known as the Seattle Supersonics.



The Pacers again fell at the last hurdle in their second ever appearance in the NBA Finals, having lost to the Los Angeles Lakers in 2000.











