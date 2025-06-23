Turkish Airlines cancels flights to Bahrain, Dammam, Doha, Dubai, Kuwait, Abu Dhabi, Muscat amid escalating tensions

Türkiye's flag carrier, Turkish Airlines, announced Monday that Bahrain, Dammam, Doha, Dubai, Kuwait, Abu Dhabi, and Muscat flights scheduled for today have been canceled.

In a post on its social media account, Turkish Airlines said: "Dear Passengers, our flights to Bahrain, Dammam, Doha, Dubai, Kuwait, Abu Dhabi and Muscat scheduled for June 23, 2025 have been canceled."

"We kindly ask you to follow the updates regarding your flights on our website," the flag carrier added.

The decision came after Iran launched a barrage of missiles at the US military's Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar on Monday, marking a dramatic escalation in tensions following the US targeting of three Iranian nuclear sites in Iran early Sunday.