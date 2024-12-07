Haaland and Lewis score for 10-man Manchester City in 2-2 draw with Palace

Manchester City's Rico Lewis bagged a second-half goal and then was shown a red card in the dying minutes as his team salvaged a point in a 2-2 Premier League draw with Crystal Palace at a wet and windy Selhurst Park on Saturday.

Erling Haaland also scored for Pep Guardiola's City, who remained fourth in the league table on 27 points after 15 games, while Palace are 16th.

Daniel Munoz got Palace on the scoresheet in the fourth minute when he latched onto a pass from Will Hughes and slotted it into the far corner past Stefan Ortega. City equalised in the 30th when Haaland leapt to head home Matheus Nunes's long cross.

Maxence Lacroix put Palace ahead against the run of play in the 56th minute when he leapt, completely unmarked, to head in Hughes' corner in the 56th minute. But City drew even again in the 68th when Bernardo Silva threaded a beautiful through ball to Lewis, who emphatically fired home.

City were reduced to 10 men in the 84th minute after Lewis picked up his second yellow for a tackle on Trevoh Chalobah.









