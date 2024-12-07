EU says it is closely watching developments in Syria

The EU said Saturday it is closely watching developments in Syria amid reports that anti-regime groups are closing in on the national capital of Damascus.

"The European Union is closely monitoring the fast-moving and volatile situation in Syria. With fighting between armed groups escalating throughout the country, we urge all parties to protect civilians and ensure the safety of humanitarian aid workers," Foreign Affairs spokesman Anouar El Anoun said in a statement.

"We reiterate our call for a political solution consistent with UN Security Council Resolution 2254," it added, concerning a roadmap for a cease-fire and political transition in Syria.

Opposition forces had taken control of most of Aleppo's city center and established dominance across Idlib province by Nov. 30.



Following intense clashes Thursday, groups took control of the Hama city center from regime forces.



Anti-regime groups also seized several settlements in the strategically important Homs province, which leads to Damascus, and began to advance.



On Friday, Syrian opposition groups took control of Daraa in southern Syria near the Jordanian border.



Earlier Saturday, they seized control of Suwayda province in the south. And local opposition forces in Quneitra gained control of the provincial capital.



The opposition Syrian National Army launched Operation Dawn of Freedom on Dec. 1 against the PKK/YPG terror group in the Tel Rifaat district of Aleppo's countryside, liberating the area from terror elements.