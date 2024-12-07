Emine Erdoğan: What Israel is carrying out in Palestine is a postmodern Holocaust

Speaking at the "One Heart for Palestine" program in Doha, the capital of Qatar, First Lady Emine Erdoğan, wife of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, said, "What Israel is carrying out in Palestinian territories is a postmodern Holocaust."

Emine Erdoğan addressed the "One Heart for Palestine" program in Doha:

"This is a postmodern Holocaust carried out by Israel in Palestinian territories," Erdoğan said, adding, "It is an attempt to impose a world order where the oppressor survives."

She emphasized that the massacre in Palestine is happening before the eyes of the entire world.

Here are the key points from Emine Erdoğan's remarks:

• "Israel is carrying out a postmodern Holocaust. The massacre is unfolding before the world's eyes.

• The world is turning a blind eye to the massacre in Gaza.

• The situation in Gaza represents one of the darkest massacres in history.

• The West is ignoring the atrocities in Gaza.

• How can killing 44,000 civilians, including 16,000 children, be legitimate in any religion?"









