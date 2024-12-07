1 more Israeli soldier killed during southern Gaza fighting

One more Israeli soldier was killed in ongoing battles in the southern Gaza Strip, the army said Saturday.

In a statement, the army identified the slain soldier as Cpt. Avraham Ben Pinchas, 24, a platoon commander in the 401st Armored Brigade's 46th Battalion.

With this soldier's death, the officially announced death toll of Israeli army officers and soldiers since the start of Tel Aviv's offensive on Gaza on Oct. 7, 2023, has risen to 808, according to the Israeli army's figures.

The military data indicated that since the beginning of the offensive, 5,452 Israeli officers and soldiers have been injured.

Israel has launched a genocidal war on the Gaza Strip following a Hamas attack last year, killing over 44,600 people, most of them women and children, and injuring over 105,900.

The second year of genocide in Gaza has drawn increasing international recognition, with figures and institutions labeling the events as a deliberate attempt to destroy a population.

Israel faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its deadly war on Gaza.





