Syrian regime forces begin withdrawing from Eastern Ghouta in Damascus

Syrian regime forces on Saturday began withdrawing from Damascus' Eastern Ghouta region, which they had seized in 2018, five years after a chemical attack killed 1,400 civilians.

After armed groups entered the capital's southern suburbs, regime forces began withdrawing from Eastern Ghouta, local sources said, adding that the regime's forces have pulled out of Harasta, Arbin, and Douma in Eastern Ghouta.

Regime forces continue to lose ground and withdraw from their positions in Syria, further weakening the Bashar al-Assad regime, as clashes have escalated since Nov. 27.

Eastern Ghouta has a grim history, notably when the Syrian regime carried out a chemical weapons attack on the opposition-controlled area on August 21, 2013, killing over 1,400 civilians.

In 2018, the region again drew international attention due to relentless assaults by Syrian regime forces and Iranian-backed groups, which were backed up by Russian airstrikes.

Thousands of civilians were killed, and humanitarian aid was blocked during the siege.

In April 2018, opposition forces were ultimately forced to evacuate Eastern Ghouta under intense military pressure.

The civil war in Syria has continued since 2011. Over the past week, anti-regime forces have taken control of Aleppo and other areas in a surprise offensive.

Renewed fighting between regime forces and anti-regime groups broke out on Nov. 27 in rural areas west of Aleppo.

By Nov. 30, opposition forces had taken control of most of Aleppo's city center and established dominance across the Idlib province.

Following intense clashes on Thursday, groups took control of the Hama city center from regime forces.

Anti-regime groups also seized several settlements in the strategically important Homs province, which leads to Damascus, and began to advance.

On Friday, Syrian opposition groups took control of Daraa in southern Syria, near the Jordanian border.

Earlier on Saturday, they seized total control of the Suwayda province in southern Syria. On the same day, local opposition forces in Quneitra gained control of the provincial capital.

On Dec. 1, the opposition Syrian National Army launched Operation Dawn of Freedom against the terrorist group PKK/YPG in the Tel Rifaat district of Aleppo's countryside, liberating the area from terror elements.