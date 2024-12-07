Paris police arrest Israeli supporter who brandished gun, threatened pro-Palestinian demonstrators

An Israeli supporter brandished a gun Saturday and threatened protesters at a pro-Palestinian demonstration in Paris.

Protesters had gathered to demand an end to Israel's military actions in the Gaza Strip, which have continued for more than one year.

Far-left France Unbowed (LFI) party lawmaker Claire Lejeune, who attended the demonstration, addressed the incident on X.

"A man pulled out a gun to threaten those rallying for peace in Palestine," said Lejeune as she thanked security forces for their swift intervention to stop the suspect.

"The violence against activists and citizens who stand up against the genocide is getting worse by the day," she added.

The lawmaker shared footage of the incident, which showed a police officer aiming a weapon at the armed suspect and ordering him to lie on the ground. Demonstrators holding Palestinian flags can be seen in the background.

The video also captured two officers attempting to subdue the suspect, while a voice can be heard shouting: "He has a gun."

Far-left political group, Revolution Permanente, wrote on X that the suspect was an Israeli supporter and that he was arrested.

Israel has launched a genocidal war on Gaza that has killed more than 44,600 victims, mostly women and children, since Oct. 7, 2023.

Last month, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on Gaza.