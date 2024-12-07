Astana format meeting urges restart of political process in Syria as per UN Security Council resolution

Turkish, Iranian, and Russian foreign ministers underscored the importance of restarting the political process in Syria during the Astana Format Foreign Ministers Meeting in Doha, Qatar, according to Turkish Foreign Ministry sources.

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan attended the meeting, as did his Iranian and Russian counterparts, Abbas Araghchi and Sergey Lavrov, respectively.

The discussions focused on the situation in Syria, with sources describing the meeting as "constructive."

According to sources, the meeting highlighted the need to restart the political process and act in accordance with UN Security Council Resolution 2254, as well as reaffirming support for Syria's territorial integrity and political unity.