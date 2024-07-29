UZBEK JUDOKA KELDIYOROVA BAGS GOLD MEDAL IN WOMENS 52 KG AT PARIS 2024

Uzbek judoka Diyora Keldiyorova has bagged the gold medal in the women's -52 kg at Paris 2024 Olympics on Sunday.
Keldiyorova beat Kosovan Distria Krasniqi 1-0 in final, while French Amandine Buchard, along with Brazilian Larissa Pimenta, were awarded bronze medals in the competition.
Separately, Japanese judoka Abe Hifumi has won the gold medal in the men's -66 kg at Paris 2024 Olympics, after beating Brazilian Willian Lima 10-0 in the final, on Sunday.
Bronze medals were awarded to Moldovan Denis Vieru and Kazakh Gusman Kyrgyzbayev in the competition.