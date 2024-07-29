 Contact Us
News Sports Uzbek judoka Keldiyorova bags gold medal in women's 52 kg at Paris 2024

Uzbek judoka Keldiyorova bags gold medal in women's 52 kg at Paris 2024

Anadolu Agency SPORTS
Published July 29,2024
Subscribe
UZBEK JUDOKA KELDIYOROVA BAGS GOLD MEDAL IN WOMENS 52 KG AT PARIS 2024
Diyora Keldiyorova of Uzbekistan poses with her gold medal after winning the Women -52kg category of the Judo competitions in the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, at the Champs-de-Mars Arena in Paris, France, 28 July 2024. (EPA Photo)

Uzbek judoka Diyora Keldiyorova has bagged the gold medal in the women's -52 kg at Paris 2024 Olympics on Sunday.

Keldiyorova beat Kosovan Distria Krasniqi 1-0 in final, while French Amandine Buchard, along with Brazilian Larissa Pimenta, were awarded bronze medals in the competition.

JAPANESE JUDOKA HIFUMI WINS GOLD IN MEN'S -66 KG


Separately, Japanese judoka Abe Hifumi has won the gold medal in the men's -66 kg at Paris 2024 Olympics, after beating Brazilian Willian Lima 10-0 in the final, on Sunday.

Bronze medals were awarded to Moldovan Denis Vieru and Kazakh Gusman Kyrgyzbayev in the competition.