UZBEK JUDOKA KELDIYOROVA BAGS GOLD MEDAL IN WOMENS 52 KG AT PARIS 2024

Diyora Keldiyorova of Uzbekistan poses with her gold medal after winning the Women -52kg category of the Judo competitions in the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, at the Champs-de-Mars Arena in Paris, France, 28 July 2024. (EPA Photo)

Uzbek judoka Diyora Keldiyorova has bagged the gold medal in the women's -52 kg at Paris 2024 Olympics on Sunday.

Keldiyorova beat Kosovan Distria Krasniqi 1-0 in final, while French Amandine Buchard, along with Brazilian Larissa Pimenta, were awarded bronze medals in the competition.

JAPANESE JUDOKA HIFUMI WINS GOLD IN MEN'S -66 KG



Separately, Japanese judoka Abe Hifumi has won the gold medal in the men's -66 kg at Paris 2024 Olympics, after beating Brazilian Willian Lima 10-0 in the final, on Sunday.

Bronze medals were awarded to Moldovan Denis Vieru and Kazakh Gusman Kyrgyzbayev in the competition.