Erdoğan warns of potential Turkish intervention in Gaza Strip

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has declared that Türkiye is ready to intervene in the Gaza conflict with the same determination it has shown in past conflicts, such as in Karabakh and Libya."Just as we entered Karabakh, just as we entered Libya, we can do something similar to them. There is no reason for us not to. We only have to be strong so that we can take these steps," Erdoğan stressed in his comments while speaking of potential Turkish intervention in Gaza Strip.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan expressed profound concern over the international response to the ongoing conflict in Gaza, stating that global indifference to the suffering of Palestinians could have significant repercussions.



The Turkish leader voiced his apprehension not only for humanity but also for Türkiye's future amid escalating violence in the Middle East.



Emphasizing Türkiye's previous military interventions, Erdoğan suggested that Ankara has the capability to undertake similar actions if necessary to protect its national security and interests.



Erdoğan laid out the following keynotes in his speech:



"When we see those who applaud the murderer of 40 thousand innocent people, we are worried not only for humanity but also for our own future.



Who can guarantee that those who destroyed Gaza today will not set their dirty eyes on Anatolia tomorrow?



Who can claim that those who remain silent about the massacre in Gaza today will react when the same happens to other countries? That is why we always say that Türkiye must be strong, deterrent and self-sufficient in every field.



We need to be very strong so that Israel cannot do these ridiculous things to Palestine. Just as we entered Karabakh, just as we entered Libya, we can do something similar to them. There is no reason for us not to. We only have to be strong so that we can take these steps."







