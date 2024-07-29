UN rights office says attacks on drinking water reservoirs 'strictly prohibited' under humanitarian law

Under international humanitarian law, it is "strictly prohibited" to attack objects essential to the survival of the civilian population, including water supplies, the UN Human Rights Office said on Monday, referring to Israel's bombing of a drinking water reservoir for Palestinians in Rafah, southern Gaza Strip.

Noting that the office is aware of a video circulating that shows the detonation and destruction of a water reservoir in Rafah, spokesperson Jeremy Laurence told Anadolu: "It is indeed strictly prohibited under international humanitarian law to attack civilian objects."

"Moreover, it is prohibited to attack objects indispensable to the survival of the civilian population, such as drinking water supplies," Laurence added.

He also criticized Israel's lack of ability to ensure accountability under international humanitarian law (IHL) and international human rights law (IHRL), arguing that international action is required to fill the gap.

"The Human Rights Office has received no information on any investigations by Israel into the specific incident of the destruction of the water reserve," he said.

He stressed, "In view of Israel's well-documented failure to ensure accountability for serious violations of IHL and IHRL, remedies at the international level are essential to addressing this long-standing accountability gap."

Earlier on Monday, the Israeli army admitted that its soldiers were responsible for the bombing of the water reservoir in Tal al-Sultan. According to the Israeli daily Haaretz, an investigation into the incident has been initiated.

The incident has raised alarm about the worsening water crisis in the area.

Activists have recently circulated a video on social media showing an Israeli soldier planting an explosive device at Tal al-Sultan's main water reservoir, which was then detonated.

One of the soldiers posted a video of the explosion on social media with the caption "Destruction of the Tel Sultan water reservoir in honor of Shabbat," the daily said.

Local institutions and municipalities in Gaza have repeatedly accused the Israeli military of deliberately destroying water networks, wells, and desalination plants, exacerbating the drinking water crisis.

Also, fuel restrictions imposed by Israel have further hindered the operation of remaining desalination facilities in the region.

Flouting a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate cease-fire, Israel has faced international condemnation amid its continued brutal offensive on Gaza since an Oct. 7, 2023 attack by Palestinian group Hamas.

More than 39,360 Palestinians have since been killed, mostly women and children, and over 90,900 injured, according to local health authorities.

Over nine months into the Israeli war, vast tracts of Gaza lie in ruins amid a crippling blockade of food, clean water, and medicine.

Israel stands accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice, whose latest ruling ordered Tel Aviv to immediately halt its military operation in the southern city of Rafah, where over a million Palestinians had sought refuge from the war before it was invaded on May 6.