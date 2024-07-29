U.S. announces $1.7B in security aid for Ukraine

Tactical training of the 3rd Brigade of Operational Assignment 'Spartan' in Kharkiv's area (EPA File Photo)

The U.S. on Monday announced two security aid assistance for Ukraine, totaling $1.7 billion.

In a statement, Pentagon announced the authorization of a Presidential Drawdown Authority (PDA) package valued at up to $200 million to provide Ukraine with key capabilities.

It includes air defense interceptors, munitions for rocket systems and artillery and anti-tank weapons.

Also, the Pentagon announced a package of support using approximately $1.5 billion in Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative (USAI) funds.

"This package includes capabilities to augment Ukraine's air defenses, fires, and anti-tank weapons, as well as funding to sustain equipment previously committed by the United States," said the statement.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy welcomed the announcement.

"I am deeply grateful to @POTUS Joe Biden, Congress and its both parties, and the entire American people for today's announcement of two U.S. military aid packages totaling $1.7 billion," said the Ukrainian leader on X.

"Today in the Kharkiv region, I witnessed firsthand how such ongoing assistance allows us to save lives and protect people from Russian attacks. Most importantly, this assistance shows America's strength and leadership in the face of aggression and terror. The stronger such leadership, the more stable the world," he wrote.