U.S. says concerns over 'all-out war' between Israel and Hezbollah 'exaggerated'

White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby on Monday said concerns of an all-out war in the Middle East are "exaggerated" and diplomatic conversations continue to reduce tensions between Israel and Lebanese group Hezbollah after a deadly attack in the occupied Golan Heights.

"We've all heard about this all-out war scenario now multiple points over the last 10 months, those predictions were exaggerated then. Quite frankly, we think they're exaggerated now," Kirby told reporters.

Stressing that Israel has "every right to respond" to Hezbollah, Kirby said, adding: "Nobody wants a broader war, and I'm confident that we'll be able to avoid such an outcome."

"We continue these diplomatic conversations with both sides, and we will try to reduce the tensions and to allow for families, both Israeli and Lebanese families, to move back into their homes where they want to be and where they belong," he said.

While exchange of border fire between Israel and Hezbollah continues since the Gaza conflict in October, fears of an all-out war have recently grown, especially after Saturday's attack in the town of Majdal Shams that killed 12 people.

Kirby added that the conversations with the Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his team last week in Washington were "very constructive" and nothing discouraged the U.S. to close the remaining gaps regarding the Gaza cease-fire deal. Israel has killed more than 39,000 Palestinians in Gaza since a cross-border attack by Hamas. Talks for a cease-fire continue through mediators the U.S., Qatar and Egypt.

"There are teams that work right now trying to close these gaps, and I think it's important that we give them the time and the space to do that in a way that doesn't make it harder. So again, we believe the gaps can be narrowed," he said.

Asked about the U.S. policy on the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights, which is an internally recognized Syrian territory but was recognized as Israeli territory by the Trump administration in 2019, Kirby responded: "Our policy on the Golan Heights has not changed under this administration."

On a meeting between Vice President Kamala Harris and Netanyahu last week, Kirby said there was "no daylight" between anything President Joe Biden and Harris told the Israeli premier.

According to Kirby, it was "same points, same emphasis, same commitment and reaffirmation to help Israel continue to defend itself against these threats, same reaffirmation by both the president and the vice president that we want to see the cease-fire deal get enacted."

"I honestly think there was some unfortunate and inaccurate reporting about any difference between the president and the vice president here on Israel," he added.