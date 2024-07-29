Outrage in Türkiye, Northern Cyprus over Israeli foreign minister’s remarks on President Erdoğan

The president of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) and Türkiye's Justice and Development (AK) Party spokesman on Monday condemned Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz's remarks about Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

"I strongly condemn derogatory remarks made by Israeli Foreign Minister Katz targeting the President of the Republic of Türkiye, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan," TRNC President Ersin Tatar said.

Tatar underlined that it is unacceptable for officials from the genocidal Israel state, which has been systematically and deliberately killing civilians of all ages and genders since last October, to go beyond their authority and attack President Erdoğan.

He highlighted that Erdoğan has always stood by the oppressed and made every sacrifice for the triumph of humanity.

Tatar also urged the global community to halt Israel's "genocidal activities" against innocent Palestinian people.

Also, AK Party spokesman Ömer Çelik told reporters in Ankara that "threats directed at our president have no validity. They are null and void. But individuals like (Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin) Netanyahu and (Israel) Katz will ultimately be held accountable in the same way as others who have committed genocide in the past.

"We firmly believe that they have already been condemned in the court of history and will definitely be condemned in the court of law as well."

PALESTINIAN PRESIDENT'S SPEECH AT TURKISH PARLIAMENT POSTPONED



In response to a question about the postponement of Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas' speech in the Turkish parliament, Çelik cited health concerns and said he would visit Türkiye at a later date.

"According to the latest information, he has stated that he will visit Türkiye at a different time and wishes to give the speech then," the spokesman said.

Flouting a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate cease-fire, Israel has faced international condemnation amid its continued brutal offensive on Gaza since an Oct. 7, 2023 attack by Palestinian group Hamas.

More than 39,360 Palestinians have since been killed, mostly women and children, and over 90,900 injured, according to local health authorities.

Over nine months into the Israeli war, vast tracts of Gaza lie in ruins amid a crippling blockade of food, clean water, and medicine.

Israel stands accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice, whose latest ruling ordered Tel Aviv to immediately halt its military operation in the southern city of Rafah, where over a million Palestinians had sought refuge from the war before it was invaded on May 6.





















