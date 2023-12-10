Lakers beat Pacers 123-109 to win NBA Cup

The Los Angeles Lakers beat the Indiana Pacers 123-109 to win the 2023 NBA's In-Season Tournament (NBA Cup) on Sunday.

Anthony Davis rallied his team to victory with 41 points, 20 rebounds, and 5 assists double double, while his teammate LeBron James contributed with 24 points and 11 rebounds double double and Austin Reaves dropped 28 points at T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas.

"My enthusiasm about being here post-career, bringing a team here has not changed," James, who bagged first-ever In-Season Tournament MVP, said, "The fans are amazing here."

"They're a hell of a one-two punch," said Lakers coach Darvin Ham about James and Davis, adding, "That one or two could be either one of them on any given night. At the end of the day, they know how to take it to the next level when everything is on the line."

The Pacers' Tyrese Haliburton and Bennedict Mathurin both dropped 20 points each in the final.

Lakers players on standard contracts each won a $500,000 bonus and the Pacers were awarded $200,000 apiece.