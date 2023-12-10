UN refugee agency demands immediate cease-fire ‘to end hell on earth' in Gaza

Smoke rises after Israeli strikes, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian group Hamas, in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip, December 10, 2023. (REUTERS)

The UN Palestinian refugee agency on Sunday called for an immediate cease-fire "to end the hell on earth" in the Gaza Strip.

"An immediate cease-fire is needed to end the hell on earth in Gaza," UNRWA Commissioner-General Philippe Lazzarini said on social media platform X.

''The dehumanization of Palestinians has allowed the international community to bear continued Israeli attacks in Gaza," he added.

Israel has launched relentless air and ground attacks on the Gaza Strip following a cross-border attack by Hamas on Oct. 7, killing at least 17,700 Palestinians and injuring more than 48,780 others, according to health authorities in the Palestinian enclave.

The Israeli death toll in the Hamas attack stood at 1,200, according to official figures.





















