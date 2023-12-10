TÜRKIYE: HUGE PROTEST IN ISTANBUL AGAINST ISRAELS ONGOING ASSAULT ON BESIEGED GAZA

A large number of people gathered in the Turkish metropolitan of Istanbul on Sunday to protest the Israeli army's ongoing onslaught on the besieged Gaza Strip, where the Palestinian civilian casualties surpassed 17,700 since Oct. 7.

Ten human rights organizations had given a call for the anti-Israel protest on World Human Rights Day, with speakers slamming Israel for its worst kind of human rights violations, including destroying Gaza's basic infrastructure, leaving 500,000 people vulnerable to death due to a lack of water and food.

The rally's participants gathered in Beyazıt Square to protest Israel while carrying pro-Palestine banners. After marching to the world-famous Hagia Sophia Mosque, the Muslim Holy Quran was read aloud, followed by prayers for Palestinians.

Human rights leaders also addressed rally participants, criticizing the U.S. for allowing Israel to continue killing innocent Palestinians, particularly in Gaza.

They also praised the Turkish government and its leaders for their opposition to the killings in Gaza, urging other Muslim countries to follow Ankara's lead.

They also urged people to boycott U.S. products and those who support Israel.

Israel resumed its military offensive on the Gaza Strip on Dec. 1 after the end of a week-long humanitarian pause with Hamas.

At least 17,700 Palestinians have been killed and more than 48,780 others injured in relentless air and ground attacks on the enclave since Oct. 7 following the cross-border attack by Hamas.

The Israeli death toll in the Hamas attack stood at 1,200, according to official figures.























