Sudan expels 15 Emirati diplomats amid tension

Sudan on Sunday ordered 15 Emirati diplomats to leave the country amid Sudanese accusations for the Gulf country of supporting the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) paramilitary group, the state news agency SUNA reported.

The Sudanese Foreign Ministry summoned UAE Chargé d'Affaires Badria Alshihi and informed her of the decision to expel 15 diplomats, SUNA said.

No reason was provided for the expulsion, but it came amid rising tensions between Khartoum and Abu Dhabi over perceived Emirati support for the RSF.

There was no comment yet from the Emirati authorities on the Sudanese decision.

Last week, Yassir Alatta, a member of Sudan's ruling Sovereign Council, accused the UAE of providing the paramilitary group with weapons and logistics through neighboring countries, including Uganda, the Central African Republic and Chad.

Sudan has been mired by fighting between the army, led by Gen. Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, head of the ruling Sovereign Council, and the RSF.

At least 12,260 victims have been killed and more than 33,000 injured in the conflict, according to UN figures.

A humanitarian crisis continues to worsen as nearly 6.8 million people have fled their homes seeking safety in Sudan or neighboring countries.

Several cease-fire agreements brokered by Saudi and U.S. mediators have failed to end the violence.