Ukrainian, French presidents discuss next defense package to strengthen Ukraine’s firepower

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Sunday that he held discussions with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron on the next French defense package to strengthen Ukraine's firepower.

"I informed Emmanuel on frontline developments and thanked him for all the military aid provided by France. We discussed our priority needs and the next French defense package, which will significantly strengthen Ukraine's firepower," Zelenskyy said on X about the phone call he held with Macron while in Argentina.

"I also stressed the importance of the EUCO (European Council) summit opening Ukraine's EU accession talks. Ukraine has fulfilled all the required European Commission's recommendations," said Zelenskyy.

Zelenskyy also added that the European Council's decisions will influence the morale of both Ukrainian society and its military forces.