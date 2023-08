Galatasaray on Thursday announced they signed Bayer 04 Leverkusen midfielder Kerem Demirbay.

The Lions will pay €3.7 million ($4 million) to Bayer 04 Leverkusen for the 30-year-old, the statement said.

Demirbay signed a three-year contract with a salary of €1 million ($1.1 million).

He joined Leverkusen from Hoffenheim in 2019, tallied 15 goals and made 30 assists in 149 appearances for the German side.

He also bagged the 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup with Germany.