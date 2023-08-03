Blinken tells UN and Russia: 'Hunger must not be weaponized'

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Thursday that food blockades must never be used in conflict following Russia's withdrawal from the grain deal with Ukraine.



Moscow, which launched a full-on invasion of Ukraine in February last year, allowed an agreement on the export of Ukrainian grain across the Black Sea to expire in July, despite international appeals.



Ukraine is one of the world's biggest grain exporters and there are fears that hunger crises in poorer countries could worsen, forcing them into Russia's sphere of influence.



"Hunger must not be weaponized," Blinken told the UN Security Council in New York.



He presented a joint declaration with over 80 countries signed up. They pledged to take action to end the use of civilian starvation as a tactic in war.



"I urge all member states to join this communiqué," Blinken added."Every member...of the United Nations should tell Moscow: enough! Enough using the Black Sea as blackmail. Enough treating the world's most vulnerable people as leverage."



