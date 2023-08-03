Broadcasters France 24 and RFI banned in Niger, foreign ministry says

French broadcasters France 24 and RFI have been banned from broadcasting in Niger, a week after the military coup in the West African country.



A statement issued on Thursday evening by France's Foreign Ministry said it very firmly condemned the suspension of broadcasting.



The measures taken against the press in Niger occurred in a context of authoritarian repression by those responsible for the attempted coup, the ministry added.



On Wednesday last week, officers of General Abdourahmane Tchiani's elite unit had arrested the democratically elected President Mohamed Bazoum and declared him out of power.



Tchiani appointed himself the new ruler on Friday. The international community does not recognize him and is calling for a return to constitutional order around President Bazoum.



In the communiqué, France also accused those in power in Niger of arbitrarily arresting democratic representatives. France condemns these serious violations of fundamental freedoms.



