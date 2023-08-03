APPLES THIRD QUARTER PROFIT JUMPS UP BUT REVENUE FALLS

US-based technology company Apple released a profit for its third quarter that increased from last year and beat the Wall Street estimates.



The company's earnings totalled $19.88 billion, or $1.26 per share. This compares with $19.44 billion, or $1.20 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.19 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 1.4% to $81.80 billion from $82.96 billion last year.



