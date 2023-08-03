 Contact Us
News Economy Apple's third quarter profit jumps up but revenue falls

Apple's third quarter profit jumps up but revenue falls

DPA ECONOMY
Published August 04,2023
Subscribe
APPLES THIRD QUARTER PROFIT JUMPS UP BUT REVENUE FALLS

US-based technology company Apple released a profit for its third quarter that increased from last year and beat the Wall Street estimates.

The company's earnings totalled $19.88 billion, or $1.26 per share. This compares with $19.44 billion, or $1.20 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.19 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 1.4% to $81.80 billion from $82.96 billion last year.