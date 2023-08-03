TÜRKIYES LOCALY-MADE NEW HEAVY MACHINE GUN STARTS SERIAL PRODUCTION

The qualification tests of the rifle were completed after intense work lasting over a month. During the qualification process, which involved approximately 1 million rounds of ammunition, the CANİK M2 QCB rifle successfully passed numerous tests, including high pressure, accelerated rain, salt spray, low and high temperatures, icing, and chemical interactions.

As a result of the conducted shooting and qualification tests, barrel production was carried out using materials and production methods never used before in our country. It was determined that the produced barrel has a longer lifespan compared to foreign counterparts, and its durability and reliability were confirmed through resistance shots. After the qualification process, the rifle's serial production was initiated.

The newest and fastest member of the national heavy machine gun family, M3, will be showcased for the first time at the 16th International Defense Industry Fair (IDEF 2023).

The production and qualification process of the advanced new version of the national 12.7mm anti-aircraft gun, CANİK M2 QCB, called M3, manufactured by CANİK, was captured during shooting tests.