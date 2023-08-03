D SMART GOS CLAMOR TO DISNEY NOT RELEASING THE ATATÜRK SERIES

D Smart Go's clamor to Disney not releasing the Atatürk series

The U.S.-based TV/film platform Disney Plus,which succumbed to Armenian lobbies, announced that it will not broadcast the series "Atatürk," in which Aras Bulut İynemli plays the lead role.

An Armenian news page expressed great joy about this decision.

In their news report, they wrote, "We are delighted to announce that Disney has decided to cancel the Atatürk series."

Following this development, Disney Plus faced a storm of criticism from political figures and all walks of life.

D Smart Go also responded to Disney with a reaction.

D Smart Go's reaction during a match broadcast During the UEFA Champions League 2nd Qualifying Round match between Galatasaray and Zalgiris, which was broadcasted by D Smart Go, they delivered a subtle blow to their global rival Disney Plus over the cancelled Atatürk series.

On the lower-third banner during the match, they displayed the message, "They will leave as they came... Mustafa Kemal Atatürk. We are here! D Smart Go," accompanied by a photo of Atatürk.