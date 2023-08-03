Boycott to 'cancel Disney subscriptions' spreads on social media

RTÜK (Radio and Television Supreme Council) launches an investigation, while a boycott to 'cancel subscriptions' spreads on social media.

The decision of Disney Plus not to broadcast the series "Atatürk" due to the pressure from Armenian lobbies has sparked an overwhelming reaction.

The whole of Türkiye , including government institutions, political parties, and citizens, stood up in support of the Atatürk.

RTÜK President Şahin stated to Hürriyet that they have initiated an investigation on the matter and requested Disney Plus to present their defense.

There has been a flood of reactions from all political parties, and on social media, a campaign to 'cancel subscriptions' has started as well.

Last year, the Disney Plus platform, which started its broadcast in Türkiye , had announced that it would air the series "Atatürk," starring Aras Bulut İynemli, in 2023.

However, in a surprising move, the platform recently removed local content, including the "Atatürk" series, from its lineup, it is alleged that the cancellation decision was made due to pressure from the Armenian lobby.

In fact, the Armenian diaspora in the USA, represented by the Armenian National Committee of America (ANCA), thanked its supporters for their campaign against the series, which they claimed was "elevating" Atatürk, and announced that the series had been canceled.

It is also claimed that the filmed episodes will be transformed into a full-length movie to be shown only in Turkish cinemas starting from November 3rd.

RTÜK (Radio and Television Supreme Council) is closely investigating the situation.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has also intervened In the decision of Disney Plus regarding the Atatürk documentary, the Ministry initiated action through the Washington Embassy.

"We condemn this disgraceful decision regarding the founder of the Republic of Türkiye , and when the Parliament convenes, we will summon the Disney Plus platform to the Turkish Grand National Assembly and the Commission."







