Nigerian president calls for 'amicable resolution' of Niger crisis

Published August 03,2023
Nigeria's president on Thursday urged West Africa's regional bloc to do "whatever it takes" to achieve an "amicable resolution" of the crisis in Niger, after the organisation set the country's junta a deadline to reinstate toppled leader Mohamed Bazoum or risk a possible military intervention.

Bola Tinubu told two delegations representing the ECOWAS bloc to do "whatever it takes to ensure a conclusive and amicable resolution of the situation in Niger", according to a statement from the Nigerian presidency.