A senior intelligence officer in Sudan's paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) announced his defection Friday, pledging support for the Sudanese army and accusing the group's leadership of pursuing personal interests and foreign agendas.

In a video circulated by Sudanese media outlets and activists on social media, Brig. Gen. Dahiya Hamdan al-Tahir identified himself as head of the RSF intelligence's special operations office in Central Darfur state and a member of its recruitment committee.

"I announce to the Sudanese people my complete defection from the Rapid Support Forces," al-Tahir said, apologizing for his involvement in the rebellion against the state and for the destruction caused by the conflict.

He expressed readiness to join the Sudanese army and allied groups in their military campaign against the RSF.

Addressing RSF commander Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, widely known as Hemedti, al-Tahir questioned the human cost of the conflict, saying Sudanese communities had lost many of their young men.

He accused the RSF leadership of sacrificing members of Sudanese tribes and communities to advance the interests of the Dagalo family and serve foreign agendas.

There was no immediate comment from the RSF leadership on the announcement, which follows a series of defections by senior commanders and intelligence officials.

Sudan has been engulfed in conflict since April 2023, when fighting erupted between the army and the RSF over disagreements about integrating the paramilitary force into the regular military.

The conflict has killed tens of thousands of people and displaced millions, creating one of the world's worst humanitarian crises.