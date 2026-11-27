The Israeli army launched airstrikes and artillery shelling on southern Lebanon on Friday amid intensive drone and reconnaissance aircraft activity over the south and the southern suburbs of the capital Beirut.

Lebanon's state-run National News Agency (NNA) reported that Israeli warplanes struck the town of Al-Qantara and carried out a series of airstrikes targeting the area between Zawtar al-Sharqiya and Mayfadoun, the outskirts of Kfar Tebnit and the area between Al-Qantara and Al-Ghandouriya.

Israeli artillery also shelled the area between Zawtar al-Sharqiya and Mayfadoun, while the coast of Al-Mansouri, south of Tyre, came under heavy Israeli shelling, the agency said.

Israeli forces carried out an explosion in Al-Qantara as reconnaissance aircraft and drones flew over the western sector of southern Lebanon, particularly over Tyre, it added.

An Israeli drone was also spotted flying at a very low altitude over Beirut's southern suburbs.

Since March 2, Israel's offensive against Lebanon has killed more than 4,300 people, injured 12,400 others and displaced more than 1 million, according to Lebanese authorities.

Israel occupies areas of southern Lebanon, some for decades and others since its previous offensive in 2023-2024, while its forces have advanced more than 10 kilometers (6.2 miles) into Lebanese territory during the current offensive.

Israel continues to launch attacks on Lebanon despite a US-mediated agreement signed between the two countries on June 26, which provides for a gradual Israeli withdrawal from Lebanese territory alongside the deployment of the Lebanese army and the disarmament of Hezbollah.