Hamas on Friday said that the Israeli army attempted to assassinate a son of its leader Khalil al-Hayya by targeting a residential apartment in the Gaza Strip, without disclosing his fate.

The Palestinian group said in a statement that the overnight attack also targeted the family of Hayya's son and the family of his brother Azzam, who was killed in an Israeli attack in May 2026.

Hamas did not say whether the strike caused any casualties.

The group said the attack followed threats made against its leader by Israeli caretaker Defense Minister Israel Katz and called on the international community to hold Israeli leaders accountable.

On Thursday, Katz threatened in a post on US social media platform X to launch a new military operation in Gaza that would include displacing 1 million Palestinians, citing the goal of disarming Hamas.

Hamas accused the Israeli government of continuing to violate the Gaza ceasefire agreement through killings, attacks on residential neighborhoods and the destruction of homes.

The group said the attacks were undermining efforts to stabilize the situation and fully implement the ceasefire agreement.

It held Israel responsible for the consequences of the latest attack and for continuing military operations in Gaza despite the ceasefire.

The Israeli army previously killed four of Hayya's sons: Hamza in 2008, Osama in 2014, Hammam in an Israeli attack on the Qatari capital Doha in September 2025, and Azzam in May 2026.

His only surviving son, Ezzedine, was wounded in an Israeli strike on Gaza in April 2025.

Since October 2023, Israel's military campaign in Gaza has killed around 75,000 Palestinians and injured more than 176,000, most of them women and children, according to Palestinian authorities.

Around 90% of the enclave's infrastructure has also been damaged or destroyed, according to the supplied figures.