Iraq foils attempt to smuggle 36,000 liters of crude oil in Kirkuk, authorities say

Iraqi authorities on Friday said they foiled an attempt to smuggle 36,000 liters of crude oil in the northern province of Kirkuk and arrested two suspects.

The Iraqi Intelligence Agency said forces from the Energy Police Intelligence Directorate, in coordination with Kirkuk customs authorities, intercepted the shipment based on intelligence, according to the official Iraqi News Agency.

The operation resulted in the seizure of a truck carrying a sealed container holding 18 plastic tanks, each with a capacity of 2,000 liters.

The tanks contained a total of 36,000 liters of crude oil allegedly prepared for smuggling.

The container was secured with customs seals and transported under the guise of a shipment of sanitary supplies, according to the news agency.

Two suspects traveling in the truck were arrested and admitted during questioning that they had been involved in smuggling crude oil, the agency said.

It added that the suspects would be referred to judicial authorities.

The Intelligence Agency said it would continue pursuing those involved in smuggling oil and petroleum products as part of efforts to protect Iraq's national resources and prevent their illegal depletion.

The statement did not disclose the source of the seized crude oil or its intended destination.





- IRAQ STEPS UP CRACKDOWN ON OIL SMUGGLING

On Tuesday, excerpts from an Iraqi government intelligence report published by the official news agency outlined oil-smuggling routes from Kirkuk and Sulaymaniyah to Iran and onward to Afghanistan.

Oil is Iraq's main source of state revenue, and Baghdad has intensified efforts to combat smuggling to limit losses to the public treasury.

The crackdown came amid measures ordered by Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi, including placing border crossings in the Kurdish region under federal administration and closing unofficial crossings.

The measures followed Iraqi intelligence reports of oil-smuggling operations through the region to destinations outside the country.

However, the Kurdish Regional Government objected to the federal government's steps.

On Wednesday, the Federal Supreme Court upheld the constitutionality of the prime minister's measures and affirmed the federal government's authority to secure Iraq's international borders, including those within the Kurdish region.