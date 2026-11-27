Türkiye summoned Georgian Ambassador Archil Kalandia on Friday over incidents during Thursday's UEFA Europa League match between Besiktas and Israeli side Hapoel Beer-Sheva in Batumi.

The diplomatic move followed clashes Thursday after Besiktas supporters unfurled a Palestinian flag in the stands.

Georgian police used physical force and pepper spray against Turkish fans during an intervention that Besiktas described as a disproportionate use of force.

The clashes forced the referee to suspend the match for around 30 minutes. The match resumed after the interruption, with Besiktas securing a 2-1 victory over Hapoel Beer-Sheva.

Besiktas condemned the police intervention, while Turkish authorities expressed concern over the treatment of the club's supporters.

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan also discussed the incidents by phone with his Georgian counterpart, Maka Botchorishvili.

Sixteen Besiktas supporters detained following the clashes were subsequently released after diplomatic and legal efforts.