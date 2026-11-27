Former Iceland goalkeeper Ingvar Jonsson dies at 37 after battle with cancer

Former Iceland international goalkeeper Ingvar Jonsson died at the age of 37 following a battle with cancer, the Icelandic Football Association announced on Thursday.

"It is with great sadness and deep sorrow that we announce that our dear friend and teammate Ingvar Jonsson, Vikingur's goalkeeper, passed away on Wednesday, November 25th, surrounded by his loved ones," Icelandic club Vikingur said.

Jonsson had played for Vikingur since 2020, winning two league titles during his time with the club.

"The thoughts of the club and all Vikings are with his family and loved ones. We send them our deepest condolences," the club added.

Jonsson was part of Iceland's squad at Euro 2016, when the national team defeated England.

He also represented Iceland at youth level before making eight appearances for the senior national team.

"During his career, Ingvar played eight matches for Iceland's senior national team, as well as matches for the Under-21 and Under-19 national teams," the Icelandic Football Association said in a statement.

The federation also extended its condolences to Jonsson's family and loved ones.

UEFA expressed its sympathy, saying: "We extend our deepest condolences to Ingvar's family, friends and former teammates. Our thoughts are with them at this difficult time."