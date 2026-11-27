Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday said that Moscow would continue strengthening its submarine fleet's combat capabilities and developing modern, mobile naval units to counter emerging maritime threats.

Speaking at a meeting on the development of Russia's nuclear submarine force in the port city of Severodvinsk, Putin emphasized the Navy's role in safeguarding the country's sovereignty and security.

He said all components of the Russian Navy must remain prepared to counter threats from the sea and ocean.

Putin highlighted efforts in recent years to strengthen the Navy's combat capabilities, particularly its submarine fleet.

He said Russia had commissioned 18 submarines over the past eight years, including five nuclear-powered ballistic missile submarines.

Additional submarines are under construction, while supporting infrastructure is also being developed, according to the Russian president.

"We will continue to systematically and consistently enhance the combat potential of our submarine fleet formations, and to develop balanced, mobile units equipped with modern weaponry-capable of effectively carrying out their assigned missions amidst a rapidly evolving military-political landscape," Putin said.

He expressed confidence that strengthening the submarine fleet and the Navy as a whole would help Russia achieve its military objectives.

Putin also emphasized the importance of combining the capabilities of various sectors and the business community to support naval development.

He said these efforts would allow Russia to continue strengthening its position in the world's oceans.

Putin's remarks came during a visit to Severodvinsk, on the White Sea coast in Russia's northwestern Arkhangelsk region.

Earlier Friday, he attended a flag-raising ceremony for the Perm, a fourth-generation nuclear-powered submarine of the Yasen-M class.

According to a Kremlin statement, the Perm is the first submarine equipped with Zircon hypersonic cruise missiles.





