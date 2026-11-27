Hungary will reject any deal on the European Union's next seven-year budget that cuts its funding and raises its contributions, Prime Minister Peter Magyar said Friday in Brussels.

Speaking to reporters after an emergency EU summit, Magyar said Hungary wanted to protect funding for the bloc's cohesion policy and Common Agricultural Policy. He said any new spending should avoid placing an excessive burden on Hungary's budget.

"It doesn't matter whether the total budget amount is lower or higher," Magyar said.

"The amounts in other chapters can be cut, but from Hungary's perspective, what matters is that the funds earmarked for cohesion and the Common Agricultural Policy are not reduced."

Magyar said Hungary could receive between €32 billion and €34 billion ($35 billion to $37 billion) under the seven-year budget, with a net gain of about €15 billion ($16 billion) over that period.

He said Ukraine could receive up to €100 billion ($109 billion) under the proposal and that the EU budget could be used to finance interest payments and allow "unlimited" borrowing.

"That is unacceptable," Magyar said.

Some EU members had shown solidarity with Ukraine "in their own way," he said. Hungary could not accept EU requirements to significantly increase its support for Ukraine given the strain on its public finances, he added.

Magyar said the Visegrad Group and the 19-member Friends of Cohesion coalition also supported maintaining current funding levels for cohesion and agriculture and opposed a substantial increase in contributions to the EU budget.

Hungary has chosen to decide which health and energy projects it supports in Ukraine and in which regions, he said. He added that each member state providing aid should decide how its money is spent and how that spending is verified.

Magyar said he saw little chance of a compromise in December under the current proposals or of the bloc adopting a seven-year budget for the period after 2027.

"Today's Council meeting was completely pointless," he said, adding that member states' positions were further apart than they had been on Thursday morning.

EU leaders agreed to meet again in Brussels on Dec. 16 and continue talks until Christmas in an effort to reach a unanimous agreement, Magyar said.