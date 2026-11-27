One Egyptian national was killed, two others were missing, and 10 were injured after a Panama-flagged cargo ship sank off Cuba, Egypt's Foreign Ministry said Friday.

The ministry said it was monitoring the situation through the Egyptian Embassy in Havana.

The ship sank early Thursday with 13 Egyptian nationals and people of other nationalities aboard, according to the ministry's statement.

The embassy said it had contacted Cuban authorities to monitor rescue efforts and check on the condition of the Egyptians aboard the ship.

Nine of the 10 injured Egyptians were in stable condition, the ministry said.

An embassy delegation visited the hospital to check on the injured and speak with the medical team treating them, the ministry added.

Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty directed the embassy and the ministry's consular affairs department to continue monitoring the situation and coordinating with Cuban authorities around the clock to expedite the return of the deceased Egyptian's body.

He also instructed officials to provide all necessary support and care to the Egyptian nationals and their families and to take the steps needed to ensure their safety and help them return home.

The ministry did not disclose the cause of the sinking, the ship's name, or the total number of people aboard.