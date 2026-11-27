UN relief chief 'appalled' by killing of aid worker in South Sudan

UN relief chief Tom Fletcher said Friday he is "appalled" by the fatal attack on an aid worker in South Sudan's Upper Nile State.

"All parties must ensure aid workers can do their work safely," UN Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs Fletcher wrote on US social media company X.

He warned 42 humanitarians have been killed in the country since January and offered condolences to the victim's family and friends.

Humanitarian agency GOAL Global confirmed Thursday that one of its staff members died in the incident, calling the attack "unacceptable" and urging authorities to investigate.

Neither the agency nor UN officials identified the victim or specified who carried out the assault.

South Sudan gained independence from Sudan in 2011. Civil war broke out in 2013 after a power struggle between Kiir and his then-deputy, Riek Machar.

The 2018 peace agreement laid the groundwork for a transitional unity government, but repeated delays in implementing it have hampered the country's transition to democratic governance.

Tensions escalated again in March 2025 when Machar was placed under house arrest. He remains on trial on charges including treason and murder, which he denies.