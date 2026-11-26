Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa on Thursday appointed Ilham Ahmad, a former senior figure in the dissolved SDF terrorist group, to the country's People's Assembly, bringing the number of lawmakers to 206.

Sharaa issued Presidential Decree No. 200 of 2026 appointing Ilham Hanan Ahmad to fill a vacant seat reserved for an independent member, according to the Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA).

The agency provided no further details about the appointment.

Ahmad previously held senior positions within the SDF, which controlled large parts of northeastern Syria for years before announcing its dissolution and full integration into state institutions on Aug. 25, 2026, under understandings reached with Damascus.

The appointment comes as Syria continues efforts to complete the formation of its new People's Assembly, which began work in July following the issuance of Presidential Decree No. 143 of 2026 naming its members.

Under Syria's temporary electoral system, the assembly has 210 seats, with two-thirds of its members selected through electoral bodies and the remaining third appointed by the president.

The assembly held its inaugural session on July 12, marking the beginning of the new legislature's work during the country's political transition.

The transitional authorities are working to establish new constitutional and political institutions following the ouster of Bashar al-Assad's regime on Dec. 8, 2024.