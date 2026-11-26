Gadi Eisenkot, the Yashar party leader tasked with forming Israel's next government, agreed Thursday with Democrats party leader Yair Golan to sign a coalition deal.

"Gadi Eisenkot, chairman of the Yashar party, and Yair Golan, chairman of the Democrats party, agreed to sign a coalition agreement between the two parties," the parties said in a joint statement obtained by Anadolu.

The parties did not disclose the terms of the agreement.

The announcement came days after Eisenkot said he had reached a deal with Yisrael Beiteinu leader Avigdor Lieberman as part of his efforts to form a governing coalition.

In Israel, a coalition agreement sets out how parties will work together in government, what they commit to, and how they will coordinate on policy, legislation and votes in the Knesset, Israel's parliament.

The Change Bloc comprises Eisenkot's Yashar, Lieberman's Yisrael Beiteinu, Naftali Bennett's Together party and Golan's Democrats.

The bloc holds 48 seats in the 120-seat Knesset. It would reach a 61-seat majority if it secured the backing of United Torah Judaism and Shas.

Arab parties, which hold 19 seats, have said they are prepared to give an Eisenkot-led government parliamentary support to prevent Benjamin Netanyahu from forming a new government.

Eisenkot has until Dec. 6 to form a government. He can ask President Isaac Herzog for a one-time, 14-day extension.



