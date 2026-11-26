Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum said Thursday that Mexico is seeking talks with US authorities on permits for SpaceX to use Mexican airspace during rocket launches.

"What we are seeking, through the embassy, is a meeting between the US and Mexican airspace authorities so that permission for the use of Mexican airspace can be established," Sheinbaum said at her morning news conference.

The request follows the Nov. 13 launch of SpaceX's Starship from the company's Starbase facility in Texas, near the Mexican border. Debris linked to the launch later washed ashore at Playa Bagdad in Matamoros, in the northeastern Mexican state of Tamaulipas.

Mexico's Federal Attorney for Environmental Protection (Profepa) said it was working with the National Commission of Natural Protected Areas (Conanp) to identify and collect the debris.

Authorities recovered about 2 kilograms of debris on Nov. 17, when the first fragments washed ashore, according to an official statement. The agency said the fragments may have come from the launch and that Starship's booster failed to return to its landing site and was destroyed before falling into the sea.

Profepa inspectors oversaw the collection and transfer of the debris to a Mexican Navy facility, where it will be stored until SpaceX collects it for proper disposal.

The agency said rough weather and sea conditions may have scattered debris along the coast. It warned that more fragments could remain underwater or wash ashore later.

Profepa said it would continue monitoring the area and work with other government agencies to assess potential environmental impacts.

Mexico is seeking an arrangement with Washington on SpaceX operations near the border to prevent more debris from reaching Mexican territory.