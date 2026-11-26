The Israeli army launched airstrikes and shelled several areas of southern Lebanon on Thursday as Israeli drones flew over Beirut and the southern city of Tyre, Lebanese state media reported.

Israeli warplanes destroyed a building in the town of Haris in the Bint Jbeil district and struck Kfar Tebnit in the Nabatieh district, Lebanon's National News Agency reported.

Israeli artillery shelled the outskirts of Hadatha after targeting Wadi al-Hujair and the vicinity of Qabrikha from the direction of Wadi al-Salouqi at dawn, the agency said. Israeli artillery also repeatedly shelled the Marjayoun plain overnight.

In the Marjayoun district, three explosions rocked the town of Adaisseh al-Qusayr overnight as Israeli forces carried out a large-scale sweep in Khiam, the agency said.

The agency also reported that an Israeli drone flew at low altitude over Beirut and that another flew over Tyre and the surrounding areas.

Israeli attacks on Lebanon have killed more than 4,300 people, injured 12,400 and displaced more than 1 million since March 2, according to Lebanese authorities.

Israel has occupied some parts of southern Lebanon for decades and others since the 2023-2024 conflict. During the current offensive, Israeli forces have advanced more than 10 kilometers (6.2 miles) into Lebanese territory.

The attacks have continued despite a US-mediated agreement that Lebanon and Israel signed on June 26. The agreement provides for a gradual Israeli withdrawal from Lebanese territory, the deployment of the Lebanese army and the disarmament of Hezbollah.





