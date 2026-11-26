Iraq's Naval Command said Thursday it had seized two foreign tugboats suspected of involvement in fuel smuggling after they entered Iraqi territorial waters illegally.

A naval force intercepted the tugboats, which carried eight crew members, including Iraqi and foreign nationals, the command said in a statement carried by the Iraqi News Agency (INA).

"Inspection results revealed quantities of gas oil and equipment suspected of being used in fuel smuggling operations aboard the two vessels," it said.

The navy escorted the tugboats to the Grand Al-Faw Port Protection Force's anchorage and handed all eight crew members over to police in Al-Faw. The vessels remain impounded pending the completion of legal proceedings.

The command said it would continue daily operations to secure Iraqi territorial waters, protect national resources and combat smuggling.

The seizure comes amid broader efforts by Iraq's government and parliament to combat the smuggling of oil and petroleum products.

Ali Nheir, a member of the Iraqi parliamentary committee investigating oil smuggling, said documents and photographs confirmed smuggling in the Jurf al-Nasr area of central Babil province. He said investigators had identified about 25 tanker trucks used in the operations.

On Nov. 11, Iraqi Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi ordered the formation of a committee to investigate suspected oil smuggling in the area.

After reviewing the findings, al-Zaidi on Saturday ordered the dismissal of nine security and administrative officials, including Babil's police chief and the provincial commander of the Popular Mobilization Forces.

Iraq's Energy Police said Friday they had formed a specialized force in southern Iraq to patrol and protect the country's oil pipeline network.