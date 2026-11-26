An Israeli group that promotes illegal settlements in the occupied West Bank has been reported to UK police after issuing a message which was described as a "death threat" against a British Palestinian doctor, according to a statement on Thursday.

In a statement, Jewish Anti-Zionist Action (JAZA) group said it has reported the Israeli group Shivat Zion, which is currently touring the UK, and its top official Shraga Evers to Police Scotland.

It came after Zion, in a lengthy statement to the National newspaper last week, made what JAZA called a "threat" against British Palestinian doctor Ghassan Abu Sitta, who is also the rector of the University of Glasgow.

"Honestly, I don't care what Sheikh Ghassan Abu Sitta says," said Evers.

He said he would like to send Abu Sitta "our regards in his own language," and used an Arabic phrase, meaning "every dog's day comes," which Israel's Arabic account on US social media company X and Israeli officials used after their forces killed Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar in Gaza.

Abu Sitta called the remarks "incitement to violence," saying: "If this was a country with a functioning police force, that didn't spend its time arresting thousands of pensioners because they held up a placard, then this man would be arrested."

Evers said he lives in Efrat, an illegal settlement in the occupied West Bank, and suggested Palestinians are "invaders."

"Shivat Zion is so confident sending a racist, violent diatribe to a newspaper because of the impunity it feels, bolstered by the Israeli state's support for pro-settlement groups," said JAZA spokesperson Talia Woodin, adding that Evers had "denied the Palestinian people's right to their land."

Woodin went on to say that the British government should have already sanctioned Shivat Zion after they exposed it for promoting illegal settlements.

"But making a death threat against a heroic British Palestinian doctor and elected university official is utterly deplorable and must now be the last straw," read the statement.

"This extremist group must be sanctioned and banned from operating in the UK," it added.

Shivat Zion's website promotes the West Bank settlements of Kfar Etzion, Migdal Oz, and Rosh Tzurim.

On Monday, Amnesty International UK called on British authorities to stop Shivat Zion promoting Israeli settlements on UK soil.

Labour lawmaker Abtisam Mohamed also questioned Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband about the group on Tuesday, while Social Democratic and Labour Party lawmaker Colum Eastwood has separately raised Shivat Zion with the Foreign Office.

In his statement, Evers claimed that these "so-called 'Jewish' people aren't Jewish."

In response, Woodin said: "Not content with dehumanising Palestinians, Shivat Zion also waged an antisemitic attack against our organisation, Jewish Anti-Zionist Action, by denying our Jewishness because we hold different political views."