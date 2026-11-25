The UN on Wednesday condemned drone strikes in Sudan's Blue Nile state that it said killed 17 civilians in the state capital, Ed Damazin.

"We remain deeply concerned by the escalation of hostilities in Blue Nile State, which has reportedly resulted in civilian deaths and injuries," spokesman Stephane Dujarric told reporters.

Citing local sources, Dujarric said a wave of drone strikes Tuesday hit several locations in the state, including Ed Damazin and the town of Roseires to its north.

"We strongly condemn the strike and the ensuing loss of life," he said.

"Once again, we remind all parties to the conflict that civilians and civilian infrastructure must never be targeted and are protected under international humanitarian law," he added.

Dujarric renewed the UN's demand for all sides "to facilitate immediate, safe, and sustained humanitarian access to all those in need."

Separately, Dujarric said UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres' personal envoy for Sudan, Pekka Haavisto, took part in consultations organized by the Quintet with the Sudan Founding Alliance, the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF)-coalition known as Tasis.

The Quintet brings together the UN, the African Union, IGAD, the Arab League and the EU.

He said the meeting "provided an opportunity to address concerns and clarify questions raised by the Sudan Founding Alliance."

The Sudanese Human Rights Observatory said earlier Wednesday that at least 19 civilians were killed and nearly 25 others wounded in Tuesday's drone attacks, which it blamed on RSF.

The group said the RSF launched more than 30 explosive drones at residential neighborhoods and facilities in al-Damazin, which shelters tens of thousands of displaced people.

It said 17 members from four families were killed in the city and two other people were killed in al-Roseires, with most of the wounded being children.

Authorities and the RSF did not comment on the reported casualties.





