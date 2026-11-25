Syrian authorities arrested six people in the northwestern Idlib province on Wednesday on suspicion of belonging to a "criminal cell that espouses extremist ideology" and freed a man held captive in a rural area, the Interior Ministry said.

The Internal Security Forces said in a statement that the cell was "suspected of involvement in kidnappings, killings, terrorizing civilians and demanding ransom payments in several provinces."

In coordination with the General Intelligence Service, security forces raided a site in the town of Kafr Jales where a man identified as Karim Musa al-Nader was being held, freed him and seized a weapon and sums of money, the statement said.

The six detainees were referred to the relevant authorities to complete investigations ahead of their appearance before a competent court, it added.

In a previous operation on Nov. 12, the Internal Security Forces said they had freed a person whose family had been asked by an ISIS (Daesh) cell to pay a ransom for his release and arrested four members of the group in coordination with the General Intelligence Service.

Syrian authorities said in July that security forces dismantled several ISIS cells in southern Syria and arrested Firas al-Dagher, a senior ISIS leader.

The Interior Ministry said at the time that 235 terrorists had been detained and seven planned ISIS attacks foiled over a three-month period.





