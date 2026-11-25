Saudi Arabia and Syria on Wednesday offered condolences to Türkiye after five military personnel were killed in a helicopter crash during a training flight in the northwestern province of Eskisehir.

In a statement, the Saudi Foreign Ministry expressed its "deepest condolences" and "sincere sympathy" to the victims' families and the Turkish government and people.

The ministry also conveyed its wishes for the safety and well-being of the Turkish people.

Separately, Syria's Foreign Ministry expressed its condolences and sympathy to the Turkish government and people over the crash.

The ministry reaffirmed Syria's "full solidarity" with Türkiye and extended condolences to the victims' families.

On Tuesday, Türkiye's National Defense Ministry announced that five military personnel were killed when an AS-532 helicopter belonging to the Turkish Air Force crashed during a training flight after taking off from Eskisehir.





