Shares of Norwegian budget airline Norse Atlantic plunged 77% in Oslo trading on Wednesday after the company warned that its financial situation was "critical" and it needed financing to continue operating.

"The Company's financial situation is critical. It is dependent on securing financing to meet its short-term liquidity needs and to continue its operations," Norse said in a stock exchange filing.

The long-haul carrier said it was negotiating with potential lenders and had also discussed a possible takeover.

Its board and management have considered agreements under which Norse would provide other airlines with aircraft, crew, maintenance and insurance.

The airline warned that its efforts to secure financing might fail.

Euronext Oslo Bors placed Norse shares in its Recovery Box, a designation for securities whose pricing has become particularly uncertain.