Over 100 Houthis killed or wounded in 654 military operations: Yemeni army

Yemen's army said Wednesday that 109 Houthi commanders and fighters were killed or wounded in 654 strikes and targeted operations carried out by government forces across several battlefronts in recent hours.

In a statement on the US social media platform X, military spokesman Col. Majed Abdullah al-Nazili said the operations included 21 airstrikes, 577 field artillery strikes, 36 drone attacks and 20 rocket artillery strikes.

The strikes targeted Houthi positions, troop gatherings, reinforcements and military vehicles, destroying or damaging 76 vehicles, weapons systems and pieces of military equipment, he added.

Al-Nazili said government forces continue targeting Houthi movements and reinforcements along the Marib, Al-Jawf, Taiz and Lahj fronts, as well as the northern front.

He said the operations are part of the ongoing operation Dawn of Yemen.

The spokesman reaffirmed the army's commitment to continuing the offensive until its objectives were achieved, while pledging to protect civilians and civilian infrastructure.

There was no immediate comment from the Houthis on the army's statement.

Since Oct. 5, Yemeni government forces have been conducting an operation called Dawn of Yemen, aimed at regaining control of state institutions and retaking Sanaa from the Houthis.

Yemen has been engulfed in conflict since 2014, when the Houthis seized the capital Sanaa and other parts of the country.

A Saudi-led coalition intervened in 2015 in support of Yemen's internationally recognized government, triggering years of fighting and a severe humanitarian crisis.

Renewed escalation between government forces and the Houthis began in July following the collapse of a ceasefire reached in 2022.





