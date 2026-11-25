Türkiye’s homegrown TOLUN-L scores direct hit in first test firing from AKINCI drone

Türkiye's domestically developed TOLUN-L laser-guided munition, produced by defense giant ASELSAN, successfully struck its target with pinpoint accuracy during its first test firing from the Bayraktar AKINCI unmanned combat aerial vehicle (UCAV).

The test firing was conducted at Saros Target Island, marking the first integration of TOLUN-L with the AKINCI platform using the SADAK-4T multiple carriage system.

The successful test represents another milestone in the integration of Türkiye's domestically developed precision-guided munitions into unmanned combat aerial platforms.

Advanced precision-strike capabilities

Equipped with ASELSAN's KİLİT 310 laser seeker, TOLUN-L is a 250-pound-class precision-guided munition designed to engage both stationary and moving targets.

Featuring deployable wings, the munition has a reported range of more than 50 kilometers when deployed from unmanned aerial vehicles.

Its advanced guidance technology enables precision strikes against critical targets while minimizing collateral damage, according to the supplied report.

Designed for challenging operational environments

TOLUN-L features an integrated navigation and laser guidance system and is designed to operate in various weather conditions, both during the day and at night.

The munition also incorporates advanced technologies designed to improve its resilience against satellite navigation interference.

Its multiple carriage compatibility allows aerial platforms to carry several munitions during a single mission, potentially reducing the number of sorties required and lowering operational costs.

Türkiye expands its indigenous defense capabilities

The successful integration of TOLUN-L into Bayraktar AKINCI highlights the continued development of Türkiye's indigenous unmanned aerial platforms and precision-guided defense technologies.

Developed by ASELSAN, TOLUN-L is designed to enhance the operational capabilities of combat aircraft and unmanned aerial vehicles against both stationary and moving targets.

The successful first test firing marks a significant step in expanding the range of domestically developed munitions compatible with the AKINCI platform.







